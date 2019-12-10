38 Dirty Pick-Up Lines for Him & For Her!

The right pickup line can work wonders when it comes to picking up just about any guy. Most guys really respond to dirty pickup lines, probably because their mind is always in the gutter. If you have your eye on a certain guy, you’ll want to have a variety of lines in your arsenal.
The more pickup lines you have, the easier it will be to use the right one at the perfect moment. Most people underestimate just how well this approach can work. You will have a good idea as to whether or not you are compatible just by how he responds. After all, you don’t want to be with a guy who isn’t receptive to a funny/dirty pick up line.
Using one of these lines will let the guy know that you don’t take yourself too seriously, which is always a good thing. Some of these might work better than others, depending on the situation you are in. Always approach him with complete confidence to increase your chances of success. There is no way that you are going to score with the man of your dreams if you don’t have that confident swagger and sure tone in your voice.
Below we have listed some of the absolute best pickup lines you will ever find. This will give you a huge advantage when it comes to making that one man yours.
Dirty Pick Up Lines To Say to a Girl on Tinder:
- Let’s be honest, we are both going to have sex. So we might as well do it together.
- You seem really familiar! Have we had sex before? Well, we really should.
- Do me a favor, just breathe if you’d like to take me home right now.
- I have a lot of things on my to-do list, and you are right at the top!
- I’ve been told that sex is a real killer. Wanna die happy together?
- You must be a candle, because I really want to blow you.
- The zipper on my pants is stuck. How about you come back to my place and help me get it down?
- Are you unemployed? Because I happen to know of an opening you can fill.
- Excuse me, but can I borrow a kiss? I promise I’ll return it.
- Sorry to bother you, but my bed is actually broken. Can I sleep in yours tonight?
- Your belt seems like it is on way too tight. How about I loosen it up for you?
- When I look at you all I can think of is a light switch, because all I wanna do it turn you on.
- Is it really hot in here or is it just you?
- Haven’t I seen you on a magazine cover?
- You are so hot I can feel my bra’s underwire melting.
- Do you happen to like whales? Well, we can go hump back at my place.
- I really like your outfit, but it would look so better on my bedroom floor.
- Is that a rocket in your pocket or are you just happy to see me?
- Do you have a shovel I can borrow? Because I am totally digging that ass right now.
- I don’t mean to bother you, but I lost my virginity. Do you think I could have yours?
- I’m starting to feel like a beaver, because I am dying to get your wood.
- Is there any extra room for my tongue in your mouth?
- You look like you are good at sports. Interested in scoring with me?
- I’d love to make you dinner, but only if you make me breakfast in the morning.
- Just smile if you want to go back to my place and have sex.
- It only takes me a couple seconds to get my pants off. Let’s see how long it takes you.
- You must be a delivery guy, because you have a package with my name on it.
- Can I borrow a napkin? Because you are making me soaking wet.
- I have been feeling kinda off all day, but you just turned me on.
- I lost my blanket, how about you keep me warm tonight?
- I’m not a horse, but you can definitely mount me all night long.
- Those look like some really good quality pants. Can I take them off to get a closer look?
- You look like you could use a high dose of vitamin V.
- Do these look real to you? How about you feel them. It’s the only way to know for sure.
- I just put on a new lipstick that claims not to rub off. Would you mind helping me test it out?
- Your body looks like a Wonderland. Can I be your Alice?
- Someone should really suspend your license, because you are driving me absolutely crazy.
Conclusion: Dirty Pick Up Lines To Say To a Guy & Girl
Even the corniest pickup line can work like a charm with a guy you are interested in. Remember to smile and use a seductive tone when you bust out any of these lines. It is easier than you think to get a guy when you take the right approach.
A good dirty pickup line will get him in the mood to have some naughty fun, and then he is going to be all yours. This is one of the most effective ways to win over a guy that you really want to get with. You also want to make sure that your timing is perfect, because otherwise you might blow your chance.
Whether you are at the club, a bar or some other place altogether, these lines can be pure gold. Guys love a girl who knows how to talk dirty and be playful. You should have no problem getting him back to your place after using a good line.