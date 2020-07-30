ChatRandom Review: Why We Think It’s The Best Random Chat Site in 2020?

Chatrandom is chat roulette site, where you can find hundreds and thousands of strangers and talk to them via text or video chat.
Since its launch in 2011, Chatrandom steadily became famous and still boasts of 35000 active daily users. It is one of the most popular chat roulette platforms that ever existed.
There are different types of chat rooms in Chatrandom, and you can go into anyone and start chatting right away. To start a chat, you don’t need an account. Means, the starting out, is wholly hassled free and keeps your details from anyone’s reach.
If you experience Chatrandom, you will come back for more and possibly go for webcam-based shows too.
The matching and chat are free for everyone, even for the unregistered persons. But there are a couple of features, which are available for the premium users only.
Member demographics
Chatrandom has members from all strata of society and geographies. With thousands of daily active users, you will never fall short of matches.
The majority of users are from the US and India, with significant chunks of users from Italy, Germany, and Russia.
The number of girls is less than the number of guys, which makes talking with a girl competitive. The VIP plan gives you access to the filter by which you can only chat with girls.
Chatrandom’s services are not for anyone below the age of 18, and harassment, bullying, and sexually indecent activities are actively discouraged.
Signing Up
You don’t need to sign up to use the match and chat features of Chatrandom. However, you have to sign up and get the VIP plan if you want to use the girls’ chatroom, talk to girls exclusively, and use other VIP only features.
As you sign up, there are options for linking your social media profiles like Facebook. On the other hand, linking your social media profile will make you vulnerable to scams and other personal attacks.
Making Contact
Making contact is pretty straightforward. Once you get matched, you can start talking right away. And if there is someone indecent on the other end, click the next button to show you your next match.
There are many other communication options like chatrooms and Cam4 chat, which add to the versatility of the Chatrandom platform.
- Random Chat: The matching and chats are free and casual. You select your gender and start chatting.
- Chatrooms: There are many chatrooms in Chatrandom, including Singles, college students, and girls. You can choose anyone as per your preference. And in case you are not comfortable in webcam chatting, you can opt for text talking instead.
- Gay Chat: Chatrandom tries to be socially inclusive and provides a gay chat section. If gay chat is your thing, you will be delighted as most other chat roulette sites do not have a provision for gay chat.
- Cam4 video chat: There is also a cam enabled chatroom where you can chat with three other persons at any given time.
Profile authenticity
The registration process is pretty lax, and for simple match and chat, you do not even need registration. This makes way for a lot of fake profiles, dubious users, and outright scams.
Although most people, albeit creepy, are real, there is the presence of fake profiles and scams throughout.
You have to exercise caution when using the Chatrandom website and app and refrain from giving out your data.
User Interface/ User experience
The User interface is clean and easy to understand, even for a non-tech person. There are not many steps associated with the utilization of the Chatrandom Platform. You have to provide your gender and email id, and you are good to go.
Subscribing to the premium plan is relatively easy too. If you are satisfied with the benefits Chatrandom provides, you should go for the premium plan as it offers several benefits to the premium users. You can filter people by gender and location, thereby increasing your chance of making a successful connection.
However, you cannot browse profiles in Chatrandom and only talk to the people you are matched with. If you are not satisfied with your match, you can search for the next game by clicking the end chat option. There are so many active people there that you will get a game in seconds.
The Chatrandom App
The App, however, is only available for android users and can be downloaded from Google Play Store.
Pricing
All the basics in Chatrandom are free to every user. The premium plans give you the liberty to choose the gender and location of your desired chat partner and provide access to the advertisement-free site experience. The premium plan also offers access to the girls’ chat rooms, and you can go back to a previous chat.
The up-gradation to premium plan required only a small fee. The charges are $6.99 for a week of premium plan and $17.99 for a month-long validity of VIP plan.
With this you also get access to gay chat rooms, cam girls and many more.
Our verdict
Chatrandom is a genuine site with thousands of active users worldwide. The process is simple and effective. You get to meet a lot of people.
The lack of verification led to presence of numerous fake profiles and indecent users who show more than you possibly want to see. But, with premium plans you can filter some of them out.
The overall curiosity about chat roulette sites were all the rage couple of years back. Now the quality of users degraded with lots of middle-aged men showing their genitals directly into the camera at the start of the chat. Still there are some people who use this regularly and there is still hope for you, if you want to use Chatrandom’s services. So, be cautious and subscribe to a premium plan to better your overall experience.
