Chatspin Review: The Most Popular Random Chat Service in 2020?

Chatspin, a late entrant in the Chat roulette services, started operations in 2015. And in a very short period of time, it became one of the best and most popular chat roulette services.
They boast of making more than one billion connections this short period of time.
If Alexa rank and reports are to be believed, they are the fastest-growing chat roulette service in the world. They receive more than a million active users in any particular month.
The colorful chic feel shown in the Chatspin website gives it a new era, startup vibe. They stand apart from all their counterparts both in terms of feel and functionality.
At the very core, Chatspin is similar to other chat roulette services like Omegle and ChatRoulette, but Chatspin offers much more value with their long list of features.
They have support for more than 12 languages, which helps non-English speaking population in communicating with each other leveraging Chatspin’s platform. This has a unique value in itself and attracts lots of users from non-English speaking countries.
The Chatspin platform is adults-only, which means you can’t avail of their services below 18 years of age.
Member demographics
Chatspin has a very large pool of users of which nearly 500000 are from the US alone. They receive more than 1000 daily logins and has a healthy ratio of males and females. The majority of their user base has an average age of 18 to 25, who are still exploring their sexuality and always ready to meet new people. They tend to spend a lot of time in this platform to pass time, make new friends and video chat with strangers.
Most of the profiles are genuine and some send their kik id to lure you into other chat or cam websites. The ease of registration makes way for a number of fake profiles and you should always steer clear of them.
Signing Up
Signing up is standard and easy. You provide your gender and email id, which they verify. You can also sign up using your Google or Facebook account.
If you do not have a valid email id or you do not want to provide your email id, you will not be able to upgrade your account.
Although you can use the match and chat service without even registering, they will send you continuous pop-ups suggesting you to register. After registering you will get complete access to their essential services without any obstacle.
Making Contact
Making contact is also very easy. You allow chat spin to access your microphone and camera and Chatspin starts matching you with other users. As you get your match, you can start talking. As you have no clue what intention the other person may have, it is better to use the face filters available.
AI face filter
The AI face filters are an excellent addition and comes in handy when talking to an unknown person. That way, you can protect your identity as well as privacy. There are a lot of face filters to choose from. You will select the screen and the Platform, using AI, will mask your face with the face filters. This is to ensure your activities in the website are not used otherwise to target you personally.
Profile authenticity
You cannot browse profiles in this platform. However, when you get matched with any other user, you can see their age, gender and location. As there is no user registration required to match and chat, there are chances that fake profiles and scammers will be present in the platform. A lot of girls also give their Kik details to lure you into their cam sites.
User Interface/ User experience
The UI feels fresh and peppy. The bright colors and easy navigation accentuate the overall user experience. In the start, you select your gender, agree to the terms and conditions and start chatting in seconds.
The icons are visible, meaningful, and easy to click on.
The mobile interface gives you a better user experience than the desktop one. The yellow and black colors appeal to the youth and send a relaxed vibe.
The Chatspin App
Apart from their website, Chatspin also has a very responsive and cool app, which runs on android. You can download the app from any app marketplace. The app provides you a way to use the services on the go. The design of the app is technically sound and visually attractive.
The app also has a couple of unique features that are exclusively on the app.
- Interest Filter: The app has an interest filter, which you can apply before start of the matching system.
- Preset Intro message: There is also provision for a pre-written intro message you first write in settings. Every time a user gets matched with you, the message will get automatically sent.
This is beneficial, as a lot of matches end the chat if they do not receive anything in the first couple of seconds. A pre-written text shortens your response time and helps you retain more events.
Pricing
There are three premium plans available on the Chatspin platform.
- The one week plan costs $6.99.
- The monthly plan costs $19.99 per month.
- The six-month program costs $14.99 per month.
With premium plan, you will be able to set custom location preference and most importantly gender preference. Also you will get a VIP badge that shows you are a verified user. Look for other verified users on the platform to have a smooth and pleasant experience in Chatspin.
Our Verdict
As we went through the hundreds of matches we got, we noticed, like many other random chat services, there are some fake profiles and men with their genitals out in the open.
But, the percentage of fake profile or scammers felt quite low and we saw a lot of lonely guys trying their luck in the game.
This is possible because there are moderators present in the Chatspin platform who always check for things that spin doesn’t promote and ban.
Overall Chatspin is a reasonably new age and chic random chat platform that scores high in its look, feel, and approach towards the system.
Click here to access a Chatspin website and claim a free tokens now!