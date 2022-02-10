Hentai Clicker Review – Free To Play Hentai Game?

There will be days where having a massive amount of games on your computer and your shelves will feel like a blessing. But on days when you’re tired or you don’t want to put any mental energy into picking a game to play, the choices you have in your home will feel like a burden. Sometimes you just want a simple game to mindlessly play until you are finally tired enough to hit the sack.
But looking for a mindless clicker game will require you to use your already burnt-out mental energy to search through dozens and dozens of Google pages to find the one that suits your tastes. It is no wonder why people who have access to everything globally and on the internet choose to mindlessly scroll on their social media feeds instead of picking a game! It just takes too much mental energy!
So, we have completed the research for you; we have found a great clicker game that you can put in your bookmarks and play whenever the mood strikes you. That game is called Hentai Clicker. But what is this game about, and how do you play?
What is Hentai clicker?
This game’s premise is quite simple; the more clicks you press on certain areas of the game, the more adult content and achievements you earn. To advance in a game and cover you and PCs, characters, which evening, and storylines, you must wrap up a certain number of clicks. That means you will have to do a lot of clicking, but you probably already suspected that since this is a clicker game.
Once you pass through the intro, you’ll be able to purchase power-ups and extra time with your debit or credit card. You can also use Google Play if you’re playing on your smartphone. They don’t want to pay for any extra power-ups in boost; you’ll have to wait until your energy refills naturally.
The story of Hentai Clicker
The story is straightforward and easy to grasp; you are a man captured by a powerful sorceress, and you are doomed to be her sex slave. But all hope is not lost!
With the help of a magical girl, you are transported into another dimension where all the women in the world must have sex with you! That is quite a fortunate turn for your character! Not only that, but all women are also attracted to you for one reason, you’re the only man in the world who understands how to make a woman orgasm. Well, that’s kind of like our world now!
So if you have the stamina and you don’t say anything too weird, you’ll be able to have sex with any woman in the game whenever you want for as long as you want.
Can I play on my smartphone?
One of the biggest downsides of playing adult games is that not many of them are available for Android and iPhone. If ads are enabled, why in the world do these companies not want to make money off these types of games? Are they afraid that children will download them and then the parents will sue them? Well, that is a conversation for another time, but you’ll be happy to know that you can totally play Hentai Clicker on your smartphone. It is available for all Android-based devices.
However, this game is only available for a smartphone if you have the app. You cannot open Hentai Clicker website on your smartphone’s browser and play it from there.
So, if you allow anyone to use your smartphone, be sure to place this game app in a secret folder that only you have access to! Or you may find yourself in the middle of a very awkward conversation!
What are some great features of Hentai clicker?
Now that you know but Hentai Clicker is and on what devices you can play it, talk about some of the game’s best features. Because it is an adult game, it’s definitely not as large as a regular video game that you would find on an Xbox or PS system. But that doesn’t mean that this game does not have its advantages and high points.
Here are some of the best parts of Hentai Clicker.
- Completely uncensored – depending on what type of adult game you are playing, the people who make these games often censor the genitals because they don’t want to get into trouble with the law in various countries. But when you play this game, you won’t have to worry about that at all. Hentai Clicker features completely uncensored full-frontal nudity. When you play this game, you won’t miss a thing. You might even see more than you’re expecting too!
- Colorful graphics – in my experience, free adult games that are playable Often lack a lot of great visuals, and some visuals are so bad that the game is unplayable. But the makers of this game really tried their best with the coloring and animation. Just because it is free doesn’t mean they decide to skip out and be cheap. All the colors look so bright and brilliant, and the characters are designed to do more than just move slightly and moan.
- There are many different girls to choose from – many games that are free to play usually have a few options in a limited variety of characters to do the nasty with. But this game has a surprisingly good number of characters to choose from.
Are there any downsides to Hentai Clicker?
Yes, there are downsides and one major downside that might turn you off in the game completely. It is not like a regular clicker game. If you ever played a non-adult clicker game, all the pg-rated games allow you to play on your browser without downloading the game or signing up for a membership.
However, this is not the case with Hentai Clicker. If you want to play this type of clicker game, you will first have to sign up for a membership, and then you must download it to your computer.
So that means if you are playing on a computer that you share with other people, this may not be the adult game for you. But if you have your own private computer that you can store in your own private room, you may be more open to downloading it.
One other downside is that you cannot preview or test out any part of the Nutaku website. So, to test out the game, you must sign up for membership and then download it to your computer. This means that if it does not suit your fancy, you must uninstall the game and cancel your membership. That is a lot of work just to test out a game.
The last downside I want to mention is that there are absolutely no effects sounds in the game. That sounds quite strange, considering this is an adult game, and there should be a lot of moans, squeals, yells, and squishy noises. But you’ll have to use your imagination when you play Hentai Clicker since you can’t hear a thing.
User Reviews
Due to the many positive features in this game, it’s players and customers really enjoy it and always want to come back for another session or two. But one major reason why it is not more popular is that there are no sound effects. We recommend that the website Nutaku.com ask the makers of the Hentai Clicker to add some interesting and captivating sound effects to keep the players interested.
The more you stimulate a player’s interest and senses, the longer they will play.
Another reason players like this game is it does not lose a player’s progress if the game’s tab is accidentally closed. So, when door spell sore parents come into your room, you can just turn off the game and not worry about starting all over again! It’s like having a save point without manually doing it.
Conclusion
Hentai Clicker’s story, graphics, and variety are consistently one of the most popular sex games. Although it lacks some major components that should never be left out of any video game, it still has many fans that keep coming back to the game repeatedly. The game allows the player to use all kinds of techniques and devices on the girls so he can make them cum. But that doesn’t mean all the girls flock to him the second he enters the room.
The player still must use their social skills and memory to figure out how to seduce each female character. The graphics are bright and beautiful. It looks like genuine care was put into the details, so it looks unique. But you will have to sign up for a membership if you want to play the game. Without that membership, there’s no way to access Hentai clicker, which is another challenge that keeps this game from becoming more popular.
