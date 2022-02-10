Hentai Heroes Game Review for 2022 – SHOCKING!

Who doesn’t love a good hero? The human race’s love of heroes is known all around the world and throughout all of history. When we see a hero show up, no matter if they are weak and oppressed or mighty and powerful, the audience is always excited to see them. But sometimes, if the mood strikes us, we want to do much more than just watch our favorite Heroes beat up the bad guy.
If we ever had the opportunity to, we wouldn’t mind doing the horizontal Tango with some of these popular Heroes. But, unless we have a reality changing machine, they are forever stuck on 2D and 3D games and shows, where we cannot interact with them. That is, until now!
If you wanted to get nasty with some of your favorite anime heroes from most popular shows, then you found the right game for you. Hentai Heroes allows the player to battle some of the best shounen characters by screwing the brains out of some of the hottest anime girls. Now that sounds like a great night to us!
What is Hentai Heroes?
Hentai Heroes is the story of an average everyday man who is lured away from a very naughty woman that he was watching. He chases down a girl who says that he can stick his massive dick wherever he wants if he catches her. Not someone to pass up a great opportunity, he runs up to her and is lured into a cabin. Waiting for him is an entire harem of women who go to town on him. This is just the intro of the game, and it gets even better from there.
While you are playing the game and exploring its many areas and its women, you can utilize a few assets like money, health, and strength. You can earn game money in a couple of different ways, including sex! Don’t be shy with sex in this game. It is free for all, and the more people you have sex with, the better. But always take your time and properly seduce every one of your sexual partners.
If you are really dedicated to playing this game as much as possible, you can always work over some of your hard-earned cash through a credit card debit card and purchase a few power-ups. Because of the excellent map system, you can travel to any part of the map after you have discovered it.
The game’s ultimate goal is to have sex with all 50 women and recruit them into your harem. You can select any of the women that you recruit into your harem at any time. Just open the notebook, and you will see a list of women. The women you recruited will be highlighted, and the ones you haven’t met yet will be blank. This purple journal will help you keep track of the woman you’ve met.
What are the best parts of Hentai Heroes?
Every adult game has its ups and downs, and some games have more downs than ups. But this is a game that consistently delivers on its story, variety, and how much a player can interact with the game. So here are the best features of Hentai Heroes.
- Your energy replenishes quickly – Often, when playing a free to play adult game, the game replenishes help core life slowly to entice the player to use their money to purchase power-ups. But this game it’s not like that. Your health replenishes at a quick pace so you can keep playing.
- Unique sound effects everywhere – thankfully, the sounds that you hear in the game are not the same old boring stop effects. Each sound effect is assigned to the correct device or item that makes it. Although some people do not mind it because the game is free, there’s nothing worse than a jarring sound that should not be there to throw you out of the mood of your game!
- The in-depth storyline – the storyline and how the game unfolds is the best part of Hentai Heroes. There are so many areas to see and so many women to do; you’ll have difficulty choosing to play more or get at least 6 hours of sleep.
- The massive map – the map is large, and It is made from several different maps to move from town to town.
- The obvious copyright infringement – Let’s just be real, if you know any of the most popular anime today, you will definitely recognize some of these characters in the game. Whether it’s the women you have sex with over the men you’re competing against, you notice that some of them are very famous characters who have had their colors changed to avoid copyright infringement. You’ll be able to talk to you and have sex with characters from Naruto, One-piece, Dragon Ball Z, and more.
- No signing up for a membership to play the game. As long as you click on the small pop-up sign that says you are over 18, anyone is free to play the game at any time.
All things considered, Hentai Heroes feels like a real game. The characters are interesting, the storyline is solid, there is a multitude of places to go on the map, and you can earn money and upgrades by going through the storyline. This game is so well made that it is surprising how some AAA-rated games lack the fundamental qualities found in this game!
What are the not so great parts of Hentai Heroes?
There are a few features and parts of this game that do need some work. But overall, these shortcomings do not stop the skin from being fun and captivating. But let’s go over some of the things that aren’t so great, so you know what to expect.
- In the best parts of Hentai Heroes, I stated that you did not have to sign up for a membership if you wanted to play the game. However, if you want to save your progress and come back at a later date, you’ll need a membership to do so.
- It might ruin the way you view some of your favorite anime characters. If you have a special attachment to some of the most popular anime characters, then you may want to do your best to avoid playing certain levels of a game that include them. Or else you’ll see your anime heroes do some naughty things that definitely wasn’t in the manga!
- The constant ads – You probably expected there to be a number of ads in this game since it is free to play, but wow, there are a lot of ads. Luckily, the ads are to the side and not in the game itself. But it is still a bit distracting to see three or four ads surrounding the game. And the ads are for other adult games, not for products or services!
- Music – It may seem kind of silly to complain about the music in a free game, as no one expects it to be amazing. But there is only one song that serves as the background song in this game, so it will start to annoy you after a while.
User reviews
As I have said before, the storyline is one of the game’s best assets, and users agree. The storyline is multi-dimensional and has hours of content. And the game even has different modes, so you can return to the game and play differently. Whoever created the storyline for this game needs to be hired at a AAA gaming studio. However, one big complaint about the game was that as the player levels up and requires more energy, the energy bar does not replenish as fast.
To maintain a good amount of energy to enjoy the game, different notifications start telling you to purchase in-game boosts with your actual money. So it will take much longer for you to pass through higher levels of the game if you do not wish to spend your game money. The microtransaction based leveling is the biggest complaint about the game and far better than its stale, repetitive music.
Conclusion
With a fantastic storyline, interesting graphics, and a variety of different sound effects, it is no wonder why so many people like Hentai Porn games. When you play this game, you will see that it has hours and hours of content, just like regular PC games. With a wide variety of places to go and people to meet, you will never have the same type of experience twice.
No matter where you go or what level you are, there’s always something to do, and it’s always a way to earn money. The graphics are solid, and the effects I’m not taking from some overused stock sounds. The selection of music available in the game needs improving, but overall it is a great game. But don’t expect to level as fast in higher levels as you did the lower levels since the game will notify you to purchase microtransaction based boosts.
