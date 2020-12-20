How to Lick a Girl & Eat Pussy: A Beginner’s Guide

Going down on a woman can make you feel like you’re a sex god from another world. After all, is there anything better than a woman who is all blissed out after a serious oral session? Of course, not everyone feels confident in pleasing a woman or engaging in what should be a fun sexy experience. Whether you’re new to licking a girl and eating pussy or simply want to up your game, we’ve rounded up the best oral sex tips to provide fail-proof techniques. This beginners guide will show you the best pussy eating techniques and how to build up anticipation that will blow your girl’s mind. Need to know how to lick a girl and eat pussy? Keep reading to find out!
Build the Anticipation
For women, good oral sex is all about the build-up. That’s why you’ll want to spend some time building the anticipation of what is to come. Teasing will bring your girl to a state of frenzy and good foreplay will increase the odds that your woman will orgasm by 50 percent. How do you build the anticipation? Follow this step-by-step guide on how to tease the right way.
Start Slow and Build
Your tongue isn’t just for licking pussy, use it to start a slow journey from her mouth down to her breasts. Keep licking and kissing her body as you lower yourself all the way to her waist. As you near the panty line, place a hand on either leg and slowly start to spread them apart. These spots on the inner leg are particularly sensitive. Use your tongue and start with some slow teasing.
Play through the Panties
At this point, it can be tempting to rip off her panties and go to town. However, keep it slow and kiss her vagina/vulva through her panties. You can even squeeze her pussy lips lightly with your own lips. Slowly run your tongue over her vagina from the bottom right up to the clit.
Take it all Off
Now that you’re starting to build a true frenzy with your woman, lower her panties and kiss along the inner thigh. Get close to her pussy but not too close, just enough that she can feel the heat of your breath. At this point, your girl may beg you to lick her pussy and start eating her out. If she does, just keep building the anticipation for a little longer.
Dive In
Now start to slowly kiss and lick (as soft as you can) all around the vagina and clit. The edge of your lips should just be making the tiniest amount of contact with the vagina and clit as you move your way around. Lick, suck, and softly work your way back and forth between the clit and the vagina. Now it is time to start eating her out.
How to Lick a girl and Eat Pussy The Right Way
Now that you’ve built up some anticipation and your girl is on the edge it is time for the main event. There are three key techniques to remember when licking a girl and eating pussy. We’ve rounded up the best down below.
Circling
Circling is a classic favorite when it comes to eating a girl out. It focuses on the clit, which is most pleasurable for a majority of women. In fact 20 percent of women cannot orgasm without clitoral stimulation. To use the “circling” method when eating pussy, start by moving your tongue in a swirling motion all around her clitorous. Try experimenting with different paces or firm pressure. You’ll know when you’ve hit the right tempo when she’s moaning with pleasure. While moving your tongue around her clit, start gently sucking on her clitoris or clitoral hood. Since this can be rather intense, take a break and suck on her labia instead.
The Pancake
The Pancake is about as simple as it comes if you want to know how to lick a girl and eat pussy. Start by sticking your tongue out of your mouth and sit over your chin. Make it flat as you can, like a pancake would be. To perform the Pancake, place the base of your tongue right at the bottom of her pussy. Make sure your tongue is nice and slick with saliva. Slowly move your head upwards from the bottom of the pussy so that your tongue moves over the entire length and eventually passes over her clit. You can apply as much pressure as you want and keep any pace that feels good. Sometimes slow and agonizing adds in a bit of devilish pleasure!
The Ice-Cream Cone Method
Your tongue is your best tool when eating pussy. Put it to work with the ice-cream cone method. Flatten your tongue and lick the whole area as if you’re enjoying a nice sweet ice cream cone. Put your lips to work and kiss and press against different parts of her labia and vulva. Go back and forth between the labia and clit. Once you’ve worked up your girl with the ice-cream cone method, get a bit penetrative.
The Dive-In Method
To try the dive-in method, penetrate her pussy with your tongue or fingers (bonus if you can do both at once). Slowly or quickly punch your tongue in and out of her vagina at varying degrees. While you’re working with your tongue, you can also use your fingers to stimulate her clit. Penetration in some form, be it with your tongue or finger during oral sex can raise the intensity of an orgasm. If you choose to stimulate both the vagina and the clit at the same time, orgasm intensity sky rockets.
The Vortex
This is a great way to bring it all home. Start by making a small circle shape with your lips. Place your open circle-shaped mouth over your girl’s clit and the surrounding area. Gently suck her clitoris. This will cause her clit to get pulled into your mouth which will result in maximum pleasure. While performing the vortex, feel free to finger or vagina or rub a finger lightly along the anus. Each can help you to bring your girl to a state of orgasm.
Have Fun and Experiment
At the end of the day, licking a girl and eating pussy comes down to experimenting and having fun. Not every woman will respond to every technique in the same way. What some women love, others will hate. You’ll have to put your tongue to work and try a few different methods. Feel free to get creative and use many methods during one oral session or even create your own. As long as you and your partner are comfortable and having fun, there is no wrong way to lick a girl and eat pussy.