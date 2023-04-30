How to Watch Porn With Your Partner for the First Time

You’re comfortable in your relationship and you want to take it to a deeper level? Well, if you’re both open-minded people, you can bring porn into the story. It comes with tons of benefits, and it will open up whole new horizons between the two of you. There’s still a lot to learn and discover about each other.
If you’re both down for it, you can even visit a cam site and watch a live cam show together. These can be exciting since there can be a girl, a boy model, and oftentimes couples that stream live. But for starters, until you get comfortable enough, stick to porn sites. The question here is- how do you start? In the following article, we will give out some tips on how to initiate the convo, and how to do it like a pro!
Watching porn with your partner can be a big deal
That’s right. Think of it this way: you usually like to enjoy some adult fun solo, right? Well, in order to do that you put on some porn, and you choose what you want to watch. It is a thing that’s entire to your preferences, the genre, the actors, length… you can even skip the boring parts.
Now, imagine doing the same thing, but with your partner. You both need to agree on the movie, the length and you can no longer skip the boring parts! But, with all the benefits that it can bring into the relationship, those are obstacles that you’re willing to get over!
Benefits of porn
In the following, we will list some of the benefits that watching porn can bring to the two of you, and believe us, there are tons of them!
- Porn will bring you closer together;
- You’ll learn about your partner;
- Practice and learn new things;
- Take your sex life to a whole new level;
Can porn ruin the relationship?
Absolutely! Porn can be a deal-maker or a deal-breaker. The important thing here is to have a healthy relationship with porn. That goes both to you and your partner. You should realize that porn is entirely scripted, shot from the right angles, and often actors… Well, act! The girls are faking the orgasms, and the guys finish off on command. That’s not always the case, but most of the time it is.
Girls in porn movies are expected to look the way they look. Big tits and massive behinds, plumpy lips, and wild personalities. Sex sells, and they are just doing their job. The same goes with guys. They are paid to look good and endure long sessions. Once you’ve established a healthy relationship with the adult movies, you’re all set! No need for further talking let’s get straight to the deal.
How to watch porn together for the first time?
Usually, watching porn together with someone can be awkward. In the following, we will talk you through making an intimate atmosphere, being close to one another, and who knows, maybe things will get heated from then on.
Always ask!
Ask, ask, ask! You need to make sure that your partner is down for it. The last thing that you want is for your partner to feel pressured or uncomfortable. You need to get the moment right and don’t be afraid to be straightforward with the question.
This is not the end of your questions. Believe us, you’re just getting started. During the session, you need to make sure that they are comfortable with the genre, the actors, and the things that are happening on the screen. If your partner is more on the ‘traditional’ side, you cannot go full BDSM on them. Take small steps!
Once you get to pick the movie, watch your partner from time to time. Their body language, are they actively watching, are they vocal, quiet… body language speaks louder than words!
Setting up the right atmosphere
You want the place to be more intimate. Your living room couch is great, but try not to overdo it, or underdo it. They would both be harmful. Try to dim out the lights, set up a blanket. Say no to snacks! It’s not a movie night! A glass of wine or some other beverage can be of great help. It releases the tension and it makes things much better.
Let things flow naturally
Not every porn-watching session should end up with sex. Sometimes, you should let things sink in. If you’re getting to learn about your partner this way, then you can always explore some more, and later on, you can practice with each other.
It would also be great if things do go down the other way. You get to practice while watching and it’s fun, it’s exciting and it makes you guys more relaxed, and sometimes, you can even be surprised with what happens. This way, you can try things that you’ve never even considered trying before!