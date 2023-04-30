Secret Benefits Review

Secret Benefits is a sugar daddy dating platform that has taken a no-nonsense approach to their service allowing Sugar Babies and Sugar Daddies to find their next dream arrangement both quickly and efficiently. Since 2015, the site has attracted millions from around the globe looking for their next ideal relationship. A few factors that set this site apart from other similar sites is its easy signup process, sleek and fast interface, and a unique payment system for Sugar Daddies.
Sugar Babies may use all of the site’s features completely for free while Sugar Daddies may create a profile, browse, and favorite others for free. Sugar Daddies pay using credits to open up unlimited messaging with a desired Sugar Baby, open a locked album, or browse profiles incognito.
For anyone not clear about what sugar dating entails, Secret Benefits sums it up perfectly: ‘Where generous men meet attractive women.’ Basically, the Sugar Daddy is the benefactor of the relationship which may include financial support, paid trips, luxury dates, gifts, and mentorship. In exchange, the Sugar Baby provides him with good company. All relationships have some give and take, but sugar dating makes the roles and expectations of each person much more defined.
Sometimes this may include intimacy, and other arrangements may only be video or phone chats. The arrangement in the relationship can really be anything the Sugar Daddy and Sugar Baby decide on. However, honesty and expectations upfront are common defining factors in all sugar relationships.
Signing Up
If you are looking to get started right away without all of the fuss and barriers that some other dating sites may put in your way, then look no further. The sign-up process couldn’t get much more streamlined as Secret Benefits has made it. To start, you enter your gender, email, password, username, age, location, ethnicity, body type, and join. By clicking ‘Join Now’ you must certify you are at least 18 years old and agree to the Secret Benefits Privacy Policy and Terms which we recommend reading first.
From there you may choose to upload a photo or not (you may also choose to make the photo private). You must then write what you are looking for (very important to establish in a sugar dating relationship), make it as short and sweet or as detailed as you like. You then write a tagline to tempt your potential partner and share what you have to offer. That’s it! From there you are ready to search for your next relationship. It doesn’t get easier than that!
Features
After signing up on Secret Benefits, it’s many innovative and enhanced features clearly stand out right away from other sugar dating websites out there. These features are focused on making the user experience both pleasant and rewarding. A few of the most outstanding features on SecretBenefits.com include:
Credit-based payment system. Instead of being forced to pay for a monthly membership, Sugar Daddies only pay by using credits to open unlimited messaging with a Sugar Baby, open a locked album, or browse profiles incognito. There is no expiry, so you can use them whenever you choose to. No more wasted membership fees!
Video profile verification. The online dating world is full of catfishing and fake profiles, and for that reason, the support team at Secret Benefits takes profile verification seriously. Users must send a selfie video to the support team saying ‘let me be your secret ‘ in order to receive the verified badge on their profile.
Outstanding customer service. Their member support is unsurpassed compared to many other dating websites. They have a native English speaking team that responds to questions, concerns, and verification submissions in a quick and professional manner. Members can rest assured they’ll be taken care of here.
Quality blog and newsletter. The site features both a quality content blog and weekly newsletters to help members navigate the site and better understand the dynamics of sugar dating by giving them great tips, insights, and success stories. This valuable feature helps remove a lot of the questions and mysteries of sugar dating online.
Excellent user interface. One of the most notable features is how intuitively the site is designed. Both fast and easy to navigate, Secret Benefits has thoughtfully provided a site that makes the user experience stress-free and a pleasure to use.
Considerable security and privacy. Secret Benefits uses SSL protocol for its security encryption, and there have been no publicly reported data leaks or security breaches. Billing is also discreet using a reputable 3rd party billing company. Members may also choose to hide their profile or pictures as well as secretly browse profiles.
Benefits of using Secret Benefits
It should be no surprise that a website named SecretBenefits.com has plenty of benefits to offer. Here are a few worth mentioning:
This world-class site attracts world-class members. With a fantastic reputation and a selective marketing outreach, Secret Benefits has attracted a diverse array of quality members. With over 4 million monthly visitors worldwide, you should have no problem finding your next date with so many generous Sugar Daddies and attractive Sugar Babies to choose from.
Plenty of search filter options. No one likes wasting their time which is why Secret Benefits has included over a dozen search filters to help you find exactly who you’re looking for. Some filter options include location, verified profile, relationship status, ethnicity, body type, and age among several others to help zero in on your ideal match. Members will also see who is online at the same time if you want to start up a chat right away.
Completely Free for Sugar Babies. Secret Benefits allows women to use the service at no charge. Sugar Babies will never be asked for payment info and have totally free access to all site features including unlimited messaging.
Disadvantages of using Secret Benefits
No review is complete without mentioning the downsides, and despite there not being much to complain about, there are a couple of disadvantages:
No Mobile App. At the time of this review, Secret Benefits has not released its mobile app. Although their mobile site version is designed to be compatible and easy to use with all devices, they are still working on the app, so hopefully, this just means that when it’s released it will be virtually bug-free and as much of a pleasure to use as the website is.
No wealth verification. Unlike some other sugar dating sites, Secret Benefits has no wealth verification for Sugar Daddies. This may be a concern for some Sugar Babies since one of the perks of dating a Sugar Daddy is that he’ll have some dough to take you out and spoil you. This means that Sugar Babies may have to do some of their own footwork in weeding out the Salt and Splenda Daddies before saying yes to a date.
User Reviews
There are not many other dating websites out there that can boast of such great user reviews. There are literally hundreds of positive reviews both from satisfied members as well as major publications and review sites. Many members brag on having found their perfect match, the excellent customer service, and ease of using the site. After reading through dozens of these reviews it’s clear that Secret Benefits aims to please. Although not everyone will be happy all the time, the few negative reviews found are clear that the sites support team has reached out to them, and they try to address and resolve any issues which certainly has a redeeming quality for the service.
Price
As mentioned, Sugar Babies will pay nothing to use the site. Sugar Daddies will need to pay for credits to message a Sugar Baby, view locked photo and video albums (if their request is granted by the Sugar Baby), and browse profiles in secret. To unlock each of these features the cost is 10 credits. The prices are as follows:
- Introductory 100 Credits: $59.00
- Elite 500 Credits: $169.00
- Best value 1000 Credits: $289.00
Customer Support
If the extensive FAQ section on the site doesn’t answer your questions you can always reach out to their responsive support team. Simply click the Contact tab, fill out the form, and submit. The Secret Benefits team aspires to answer all inquiries and concerns within 24 hours. Members may also report abusive users to their Profile Reviewers by clicking the 3 dots on the profile of the user you wish to report and state the reason. Secret Benefits aims to keep everyone satisfied and safe. All reports receive priority and are taken very seriously. It’s also worth mentioning that their team reportedly has a strict vetting process, and they’re always monitoring to keep fake profiles off of the site.
Conclusion
After an extensive and thorough review of SecretBenefits.com, it’s clear that this sugar dating website aims to lead the pack in the industry. Their enormous growth since 2015 and their outstanding positive reputation has made it a growing contender in the sugar daddy dating space. Of course, all services and websites that wish to keep their customer base satisfied and coming back must always be evolving to adjust and improve their business, and there is no doubt that is exactly what Secret Benefits is doing.
Whether you have tried sugar dating in the past or are curious to do so, we highly recommend signing up on SecretBenefits.com.