Sex Emulator Reviews – The HOTTEST Adult Sex Game in 2020!

There are plenty of options available if you are looking for erotic games online, but you don’t want to choose just any of them. The fact is that Sex Emulator offers a lot more than most other websites of its kind. If you are looking for truly realistic virtual interactive sex, this site is among the best of the best. In this review we are going to take a close look at this website so you can make the right decision.
How Sex Emulator Works?
Signing up
You will need to create a profile on this website to access any of the features. You’ll have to submit your email, gender, first and last name, country, and zip code. You’ll also have to create a password for signing into this site. When you first visit this site, you can choose your language. There are three options—English, French, and German.
While signing up on this site is completely free, there are a few boxes that you’ll want to uncheck if you don’t want to pay anything. Keeping these boxes checked will force you to pay for the bonus websites. There are certain games that require a premium membership, but you can always choose a free trial before making a final decision.
Getting Started
When you get started on Sex Emulator’s website, you will be presented with a few options—Soft, Hard, and Extreme. This allows you to decide the intensity of your virtual sex.
The next step in the signup process lets you create your own custom sex doll. The beautiful virtual woman will appear on the right side of the screen, and you can customize her appearance. First you will need to give your sex doll a name. There are three different options for ethnicity white, black, and Asian.
The last part of this process involves choosing your sex doll’s skills. There are four different categories—Sucking, Spanking, Anal, and Feet. You can move the white circle on the bar for each category to match your own personal preferences. Once you are finished with these steps, the game will start.
Playing with Your Sex Doll
Once you have made your sex doll and created a profile, you can start having fun. Sex Emulator gives you lots of detailed options to make this experience very realistic and enjoyable. You can choose from five different camera angles, and adjust the camera pan.
On the right side of the main window, you will be able to adjust the intensity of the sex from soft to rough, with medium being right in the middle.
On the bottom of the main window there are a number of actions that you will have to choose from.
Some of these actions include:
- Squirt
- Dance
- Cuffs
- Furry
- Fists
- Feet
- Blowjob
- Spank
You can change characters at any time by simply selecting the “Characters” option, which is located in the left corner of the main window. There is also a button that will let you choose from different backgrounds. This allows you to really set the mood and make your hot steamy fun even more immersive. On the right side of the window there is a little camera icon that allows you to take a snapchat of your sex doll at any time.
We also really like the fact that you can have virtual sex in lots of different positions. This helps to keep things interesting so you get the most out of each session.
You can even have fun with other players on this site, allowing you to have hot virtual sex with an actual person. All you need to do this is an account and an internet connection.
Benefits
- Tons of Games: There are lots of different games that you will have to choose from on Sex Emulator’s website. This includes more than 150 different hentai games like Spring Desires and Fuck Town. You will also have lots of cartoon porn games and 3D sex sims to satisfy your deepest and darkest desires. This website has over 400 unique erotic games, which is far more than almost any other single site on the internet today.
- Impressive Graphics: The overall quality of the graphics on this erotic virtual sex site is very impressive to say the least. This gives you an ultra-realistic way to act out just about any fantasy you have right in front of your computer screen. The graphics are also very smooth, so you won’t have to deal with any annoying choppiness or other issues. These games look just as realistic as any modern video game. You really have to see if for yourself!
- Lots of Naughty Options: Sex Emulator gives you plenty of different naughty ways to have fun with your sex doll. This includes feet fetish, anal, blowjobs, and so much more. You shouldn’t have any problems with getting your erotic needs met, whatever they happen to be.
- Thousands of Free Porn Videos: You will also have access to thousands of extremely hot porn videos, as well as a live cam account at no additional cost. This site even throws in some virtual reality videos. This gives you lots of excellent options for having fun and getting off right in the comfort of your own home.
- Weekly Updates: When you start using Sex Emulator on the a regular basis, you’ll quickly notice that they are really good about adding new games and other content every week. You won’t have to worry about settling for playing the same old ones over and over. This will really help you get your money’s worth.
- It’s Mobile-Friendly: You will be able to enjoy all of the amazingly hot games and videos that Sex Emulator offers on your smartphone, tablet, and other mobile devices. As long as your device gets internet, you can access every aspect of this site on it. This allows you to enjoy steamy virtual sex anywhere at any time.
Drawbacks
- You have to create a Profile: It will be necessary for you to create a profile on this website if you want to actually play the games, but it doesn’t cost anything.
- Some Games Require a Premium Membership: As we mentioned above, some of the games on this website do require a premium membership.
- Annoying Ads: The ads that you will encounter as a free user on this website can get pretty annoying at times. This is just a way for them to encourage their users to upgrade membership. If you don’t want to deal with these ads, you can always pay a monthly fee.
Cost
If you want full access to all of the games, videos and everything else Sex Emulator has to offer, you can upgrade your membership. A premium membership on this site costs $20 each month, which isn’t bad at all when you consider everything you get.
There are also a number of bonus erotic game websites that you can sign up for through Sex Emulator. Each of these sites costs $29.99, and they are definitely worth looking.
When you upgrade your membership, you will gain access to the Sex Simulator, XXX HD Vault, and Premium Porn HD sections. This gives you loads of sexy videos and virtual sex to enjoy any time you want. There are no limits whatsoever with a premium membership on this site, so it is worth considering.
You will be able to pay for a premium membership with any major credit card, as well as PayPal. This gives you plenty of options to choose from. This website is very serious about protecting the personal and financial details of all their members, so you’ll have nothing to worry about.
Customer Support
There is an FAQ section at the bottom of Sex Emulator’s homepage that you can visit to get answers to a variety of questions. This section can be very helpful when you need information about this site when you are getting started.
Bonus Materials
Those who choose to upgrade their membership on this website will be able to enjoy a wide range of incredible bonus materials.
- XXX HD Vault: The XXX HD Vault will give you easy access to thousands of high-definition porn video clips. There are all kinds of different videos, so you are bound to find ones that you will enjoy.
- 3D Sex Games: The 3D sex games on this site will give you a fully immersive virtual sex experience. The graphics that these games offer is very impressive to the say the least.
- Sex Simulator: The Sex Simulator is only available to premium members, but it is worth every penny that you’ll spend. This is the most fun that you’ll ever have with a virtual partner. As we mentioned above, there are tons of different options that make this particular feature well worth the additional expense.
Users
Another great thing about Sex Emulator is that there are tons of active users, both male and female. This makes it fairly easy to find other people from all over the world to have virtual fun with.
Customer Reviews
You will quickly discover that there are tons of satisfied people who use this website. It doesn’t take much effort to find many glowing reviews for Sex Emulator. People are always commenting on how much they love various aspects of this website. A lot of people talk about how much they enjoy the games as well as the video content in these reviews.
Another aspect of this site that people are constantly raving about is its overall design. The layout is very clean, which makes it easy to find exactly what you want without any hassle whatsoever. All of the different sections can be found at the bottom of the homepage, which is very convenient.
There is a “Reviews” section on Sex Emulator’s homepage that will provide you with reviews of the best games it has to offer. These reviews will make it a lot easier for you to choose certain games to play, so you never waste any of your time. You will get detailed information on each game, as well as a one to five star rating.
FAQ
Which Devices are Compatible with Sex Emulator?
You can play games through this site on your Windows, Mac, or Linux computer. Android, iOS and Windows mobile devices are also supported. You will be able to access Sex Emulator with any web browser, including Firefox, Chrome, and Internet Explorer.
Is Sex Emulator Free?
You will be able to create a free account on Sex Emulator’s website, but many of the games require a premium membership. This costs $20 per month, and it is a recurring fee.
How Many Games does Sex Emulator offer?
There are over 400 different erotic games that you will have access to through this website. These games span a variety of categories, so there is truly something for everyone. This includes over 150 hentai, BDSM, and cartoons.
How many Porn Videos does Sex Emulator offer?
You will have over 15,000 different hot porn videos to choose from on this site, and new ones are being added all the time. You must upgrade your membership to gain access to these videos.
Conclusion: Is Sex Emulator Recommended or Not?
Overall, Sex Emulator is quite an impressive website that offers lots of hot erotic games and videos. You should be able to find lots of different content that will appeal to your particular fetishes and preferences. While you pretty much have to upgrade your membership to enjoy this site, it is well worth it. You will get all sorts of great content, which is updated on a regular basis. There aren’t any other sites on the internet that offer everything this one does, so it is truly unique.
