Unleash Your Fantasies: The Best Car Sex Positions Revealed

There’s something so hot about car sex. The enclosed space, the spontaneity, the adrenaline rush. Whether you’re parked under the stars or hidden away somewhere, the car is the ultimate intimacy space. This guide will give you the lowdown on the best positions to make every moment sizzle.
Cowgirl: Taking Charge in Tight Spaces
The Cowgirl is a classic that works beautifully in the car. It gives the receiver full control over the pace and depth, perfect for tight spaces. Have the passenger seat reclined all the way back. The penetrator sits comfortably with their legs spread, the receiver straddles them. The low ceiling and close quarters is intimate, perfect for eye contact and whispered secrets.
The Cowgirl is great for cars with limited headroom as the receiver can control the rhythm without much vertical movement. The added bonus? This position allows for easy adjustment and creativity, whether you want to lean forward for a snuggle or sit up for a better view.
Reverse Cowgirl: A New Point of View
For those who like a different angle, the Reverse Cowgirl is the way to go. Same as the Cowgirl but with the receiver facing away, this position gives the penetrator a great view. With the car seat reclined the receiver can lean forward, resting their hands on the dashboard or gripping the seat back for balance.
This position allows for deeper penetration and the receiver has full control of the action. It’s also a great position for other forms of stimulation, like gentle caresses on the back or playful spanking. The Reverse Cowgirl is perfect for adding some spice and variety to your car sex.
Side Spooning: Backseat Intimacy
Side Spooning is an intimate position that works beautifully in the backseat of a car. It’s perfect for those who want closeness and slow, sensual sex. Both partners lie on their sides, the receiver’s back against the penetrator’s chest. This position is comfortable and allows for deep connection, lots of kissing, whispering and gentle caresses.
The backseat is a confined space so Side Spooning is perfect for slowing down and savoring each moment. It’s also for prolonged intimacy as the position can be maintained with minimal effort, perfect for those long, drawn out sessions.
Backseat Doggy Style: Raw and Raunchy
For those who like a more primal approach Backseat Doggy Style is a must try. This position is good for cars with a bit more room in the backseat. The receiver kneels on the seat with their hands on the headrest or the back of the front seats, the penetrator kneels behind.
Backseat Doggy Style is for those who like deeper penetration and raw, unbridled passion. The angle can be adjusted to the car’s layout and the position allows for a firm grip on the hips, intensifying the experience. It’s a position that speaks to the wild side, perfect for those spontaneous car encounters.
The Om: Connection and Calm in Tight Spaces
The Om position is inspired by tantric practices and is all about deep connection and mutual pleasure. In the car it’s best done with the penetrator sitting cross legged in the backseat. The receiver sits on their lap facing them, legs wrapped around the penetrator’s waist.
This position is about closeness and harmony, synchronised breathing, eye contact and a slower, more intentional pace. The car’s confined space amplifies the sense of unity, so the Om position is perfect for those who want to deepen their emotional and physical connection.
Rear Seat: New Angles
Rear Seat is a position that makes good use of the backseat space. The receiver lies on their back across the seat, the penetrator kneels or crouches between their legs. Depending on the car’s size the penetrator can hold onto the seat or the door for leverage and can penetrate from various angles.
This position is great for those who like deeper penetration and to try out different thrusting angles. The Rear Seat position also allows for easy access to other forms of stimulation so it’s a well rounded position for an adventurous car encounter.
Spider: Twisted Passion
The Spider position is an exciting and intimate position for car sex. Both partners face each other, sitting with legs intertwined. This can be done in the front or backseat depending on the space. The receiver can control the pace by pushing off with their legs, creating a unique and pleasureful motion.
This position allows for deep connection through eye contact and synchronised movement. It’s a great position for those who want to feel more connected with their partner while having a wild car encounter.
Oral Sex: Pleasuring Your Partner
Oral sex in the car can be super erotic, both partners can focus on giving and receiving pleasure. The best position for oral sex is when the penetrator reclines in the passenger seat and the other partner kneels on the floor or leans over from the driver’s side. This allows for comfortable access and a relaxed position, essential for prolonged pleasure.
In a car oral sex can be a warm up or the main event. The confined space intensifies the intimacy, every touch and kiss is more intense. Whether you’re parked in a secluded spot or just can’t wait until you get home, oral sex is a position that can be adapted to any situation.
Seashell: Flexibility and Depth
The Seashell position is a variation of the missionary that allows for deep penetration and closeness. The receiver lies on their back in the backseat with their legs pulled back towards their chest. The penetrator kneels in front of them, holding their legs in place.
The Seashell position is great for those who like deep penetration and eye contact. The car’s confines amplify the sense of closeness, so this is a very intimate and intense position.
The Squatter: In Control
For those who like to take charge, The Squatter is the position. The receiver squats over the penetrator who is sitting or lying down in the backseat. This position gives the receiver full control over the depth and pace of the encounter, perfect for those who want to be in control.
The Squatter requires some endurance but is worth it for the intensity and control. It’s a powerful position that gives you a great view and the ability to set the pace, so it’s a favourite for those who like to be in control.
Try Your Fantasies in the Car
Car sex is a way to break the monotony and explore new levels of intimacy. The positions above offer a range of experiences, from super intimate to wild and crazy. Whether you’re in the mood for slow and sensual or raw and intense, there’s a car sex position for every fantasy.
The secret to great car sex is preparation and imagination. Make sure your car is parked in a safe and private spot and bring along some extras like blankets or cushions to make things more comfortable. With the right mindset and a willingness to try new things, car sex can become a part of your intimate life and you can live out your fantasies in the most unexpected places.
FAQ
How can I make car sex more comfortable?
Bringing along blankets, cushions and adjusting the seats can help. Choosing positions that fit the space in your car is also important.
Which car sex position is best for small cars?
The Cowgirl and Side Spooning positions are great for small cars as they require minimal space and closeness.
Is it safe to have sex in a car?
It can be safe but you must park in a private and secure spot. Always be aware of your surroundings and the laws in your area.
What’s the best car for sex?
Larger cars like SUVs and vans have more space so are more comfortable for more positions. But any car can work with the right preparation and position.
Can car sex damage the car?
It’s unlikely to but be aware of sharp objects and don’t put too much weight on fragile parts like the gear shift or steering wheel.
How do I clean up after car sex?
Keep some wipes or tissues in the car for easy clean-up. It’s also a good idea to have a spare blanket or towel handy to cover the seats.